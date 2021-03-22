CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared goes testing at the ‘Ring

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

    - The model will receive a revised exterior design and new features

    The Mercedes-Benz G 4x4² continues testing ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images give us a look at what seems to be a production-ready test-mule of the upcoming model.

    As seen in the spy images, the Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared test-mule is partially wrapped in camouflage, hinting at where the changes to the model could lie. These parts include the wide fenders, roof rack, and the tail-gate-mounted spare wheel. The latter could feature a new design that would be revealed at the model’s unveiling. Sitting on top would be a new roof rack that is expected to house two auxiliary lights. Also a part of the update will be a revised fascia from the facelifted G-Class.

    Under the hood, power for the new Mercedes-Benz G 4x4 squared is expected to arrive in the form of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor. Whether the model will be offered in the G550 guise that produces 422bhp and 610Nm of torque, or the AMG guise that produces 577bhp and 849Nm of torque is unknown at the moment. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    ₹ 1.62 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
