Jaguar Land Rover installs charging network at dealerships ahead of the I-Pace launch in India

- 22 JaguarLand Rover dealerships have installed more than 35 chargers across sales and after-sales facilities

- Select workshops have been provided with specialised tools and dedicated bays for servicing electric vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the readiness of its retailer network to welcome its first all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, on 23 March, 2021. 22 retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV-ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support.

The current Jaguar Land Rover Retailer charging infrastructure covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across the country. The staff at these dealerships have been trained by Jaguar Land Rover on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.

Currently over 35 EV chargers have been installed at Retailer facilities across India and more are underway. Additionally, customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-PACE using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country. These are present at locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes, and along the highways. These charging options are in addition to the home charging solutions that will be provided as standard with the Jaguar I-PACE by way of a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery that produces a combined power output of 389bhp and 696Nm of torque via two electric motors, one placed on each axle. A 100kW DC charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in a mere 40 minutes. To read more about the new I-Pace, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Electric Vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our Retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers.”