New Hyundai Verna production begins; to be launched in India next week

- 2023 Verna prices in India to be revealed on 21 March

- The model will get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place next week, Hyundai India has commenced production of the new Verna in the country. Bookings for the model are currently underway for Rs 25,000.

Under the hood, the next-gen Hyundai Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine. The former, which will be carried over from its predecessor, is tuned to develop an output of 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. On the other hand, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor is expected to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard while a CVT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be available in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Customers will be able to choose from nine colours such as Tellurian Brown, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White with Abyss Black, and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

In the features department, the upcoming Hyundai Verna will get Level 2 ADAS, a large single-piece unit commanding the dashboard that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster, heated and cooled front seats, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system. Once launched, the new Verna will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, new Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.