    2023 Kia Carens prices start in India at Rs. 10.45 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Kia Carens prices start in India at Rs. 10.45 lakh

    - Gets iMT gearbox and BS6 Phase 2 powertrains

    - 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster now offered a standard 

    Kia has introduced the 2023 Kia Carens in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV now comes equipped with powertrains that are compatible with BS6 Phase 2 and new RDE emission norms. With this update, the brand has revised the features and hiked the prices of the Carens by up to Rs. 50,000.

    Kia Carens powertrain options:

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Carens is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine replaces the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol one. This new turbo-petrol engine is mated to an iMT and seven-speed DCT unit. On the other hand, the diesel engine now gets the iMT unit which replaces the manual gearbox, and the six-speed torque converter transmission has been retained.

    Revision in features of updated Carens:

    Kia Carens Front View

    In terms of features, the Carens now gets a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster standard across its range. Then, the Korean automaker has also integrated Alexa connectivity with the connected car tech suite. And for the Prestige Plus variant, the gear knob now comes leather-wrapped which was previously available only with the top-spec Luxury variant.

    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
