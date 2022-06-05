CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue facelift: Top features we know so far

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,590 Views
    New Hyundai Venue facelift: Top features we know so far

    Hyundai Venue facelift introduction

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue was recently revealed ahead of its launch scheduled to take place on 16 June, 2022. Bookings for the model commenced earlier this week, details of which are available here. Let us understand the top features of the updated model revealed so far.

    Hyundai Venue facelift top features

    In terms of features, the new Hyundai Venue facelift will come equipped with connecting LED tail lights, drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport), BlueLink connectivity, remote climate control, Alexa and Google voice assistant, a fully-digital instrument console, two-step rear reclining seats, and 10 regional languages for the touchscreen infotainment system.

    Hyundai Venue facelift exterior design

    In terms of visual updates, the Hyundai Venue facelift gets new front and rear bumpers, a new grille with dark chrome inserts, a new design for the LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, silver roof rails and skid plates, as well as wraparound LED tail lights.

    Hyundai Venue facelift interiors

    On the inside, the facelifted Hyundai Venue receives a dual-tone black and beige theme, a four-spoke steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Hyundai Venue facelift engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will be powered by the same engines as the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired to a six-speed manual unit. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Customers will be able to choose from six colours and five variants, details of which can be read here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
