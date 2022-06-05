All-electric Kia EV6 driven – Now in pictures

Kia India has launched the EV6 in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia EV6 is the first BEV built on the company’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The new model is available in two variant options – GT Line (RWD) and GT Line (AWD). We have driven the new Kia EV6 AWD and you can read our first-drive review here. Now, let us take a closer look at the recently launched Kia EV6 through pictures.

The Kia EV is available in five colour options, Moonscape, Snow-white Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue. The vehicle has been introduced in India via the CBU route.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,550mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,900mm. The side profile is highlighted by 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and a coupe-like roofline.

The vehicle gets sleek LED headlamps with DRLs and a slightly raised bonnet that tapers down to the grille.

The rear section is highlighted by wrap-around LED tail lights with an LED light bar that runs the length of the boot lid.

The EV6 gets premium upholstery which is complemented by a large 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system and a two-spoke steering wheel.

The electric vehicle offers ventilated front seats with an electric seat adjustment function.

Additionally, the EV6 also offers a 360-degree camera along with other features such as 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, rotary dial with shift-by-wire technology, electric sunroof, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and more.