    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift spotted in a new colour; launch next week

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Hyundai Venue facelift will be available in a new Titan Grey colour

    - The updated model will be launched in India on 16 June

    Hyundai Venue facelift introduction

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    Hyundai is all set to announce the prices of the facelifted Venue on 16 June, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the model has been spotted on a public road in a new colour. Bookings of the sub-four metre SUV have commenced, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Venue facelift new colour

    As seen in the images here that surfaced on the web, the new Hyundai Venue facelift is finished in a shade of Titan Grey. The model will be offered in seven colours including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof. To read the variant details of the updated sub-four metre SUV, click here.

    Hyundai Venue facelift interior and features

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will come equipped with a split headlamp design, new dark chrome grille, wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, remote climate control, drive modes, and two-step reclining rear seats.

    Hyundai Venue facelift engine and transmission details

    Powertrain options on the Hyundai Venue facelift will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. To know the transmission options and power output of the model, click here.

