Citroën C3: Now in pictures

Citroën India is all set to step inside the mass market battle with the all-new C3. Expected to arrive in the showrooms early next month, the bookings for the C3 will open on 1 July while the market launch is set for 20 July. So, while we wait to see the new Citroën C3 in person, here’s a quick look the micro-SUV.

First up, the C3 gets a modern-looking front fascia that follows the family theme. It gets a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs divided in two parts. There are two chrome grille running across the bonnet line that also forms the brand logo at the centre. Further down, the bumper is designed to have two air inlets at the centre and fog lamp housing with a contrasting orange shade. At the bottom, the C3 is fitted with a silver bash plate.

Moving to the side, one can spot the familiar D-shaped window line with blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars. There is generous use of plastic cladding on the doors and around the wheel arches that surround the 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the flip side, the door handle design and fender-mounted indicators look rather plain and simple.

The rear houses the single-piece square-shaped tail lamps, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and more black cladding with orange inserts around the reflectors. In terms of dimension, the C3 measures 3,981mm in length, has a width of 1,733mm, and stands tall at 1,604mm. The wheelbase stretches at 2,540mm while the boot space can fit 315 litres of luggage.

Citroën India is offering several personalisation options with the C3 that include four mono-tone and six dual-tone exterior shades, two interior themes, and three customisation packs. All the combinations revolve around Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Polar White, and Steel Grey colors. To know more about it, click here.

Inside the cabin of the Citroën C3, the two-tone dashboard houses the 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment at the centre that has wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Besides that, the flat-bottom steering wheel looks that also commands the digital instrument cluster.

Being targeted at the budget end of the segment, the C3 has certain simple yet functional features like a manual air conditioner, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and fully folding rear seats. Other sets of features on the C3 include tilt steering, three USB ports, keyless entry, and one-touch auto-down function for all four power windows.

When it comes to passive safety, the C3 ticks all the basic requirements like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder alert for front seats, and speed-sensing door locks.

Mechanically, the Citroën C3 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine. There will be no diesel engines on offer. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor in its naturally-aspirated version generates 80bhp and 115Nm of torque while the turbo-petrol iteration has an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options are five-speed manual and six-speed manual gearboxes, respectively. The automatic transmission has been given a miss for the budget model by the French carmaker.