  • New Hyundai Creta to launch in India in March 2020

New Hyundai Creta to launch in India in March 2020

January 08, 2020, 12:27 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Hyundai Creta to launch in India in March 2020

- New Creta will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- Will have better NVH compared to Kia Seltos

- Will get same engines/transmissions as the Seltos

CarWale can confirm that the next-generation Hyundai Creta will be launched in India in March 2020. The new Creta will make its Indian debut at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo on 6 February. Hyundai has revealed it will follow the Aura’s plan to reveal the Creta, but it isn’t confirmed whether or not it will reveal the interiors of the car at the Expo.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior Left Side View

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will be largely similar to the ix25, which is sold in China. However, the Indian version will feature a few design tweaks in the form of a tweaked radiator grille and different alloy wheels. What we can confirm is that it will feature the split-LED headlamps and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, a virtual-cockpit instrument cluster and a vertically-stacked 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

Hyundai New Creta Interior Dashboard Steering Wheel Music System

What’s more, the new Hyundai Creta will have a higher luxury coefficient compared to its rivals. So, expect it to get better NVH levels compared to the likes of the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector. The Creta has had a free run in the Indian market until now, but with the introduction of the above-mentioned rivals, it has its work cut out. So, we can expect Hyundai to undercut the Seltos pricing to keep its order books on the boil.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior Front Right Three-Quarter left rear three quarter

Under the hood, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will share its powertrains with the Kia Seltos. So, it will get an 114bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138bhp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Then, there will be an 114bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel on offer as well. All the engines will be available with a six-speed manual transmission and each will get an automatic transmission as well.

