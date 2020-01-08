Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 1.10 lakhs on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and S-Presso

January 08, 2020, 11:41 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Select Maruti Suzuki dealers across India are offering huge discounts across the product range for MY2019 and MY2020 cars. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty and corporate discounts.

MY2019

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is offered with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a five-year warranty. The Swift and Dzire petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Swift and Dzire diesel variants can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a five-year warranty each. Additionally, the model also receives a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

Discounts on the Maruti Celerio petrol variants include a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Wagon R is available with a cash discount of Rs 18,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Alto can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

MY2020

Arena

The Maruti S-Presso can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Alto is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Wagon R is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 respectively. The Celerio receives benefits including an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each and a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 for the petrol and CNG variants respectively.

Discounts on the petrol powered variants of the Swift and Dzire include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each. The diesel variants of the Dzire and Swift are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a five-year warranty each. Additionally, the cash discount stands at Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. 

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a five-year warranty. The diesel variants of the Ertiga are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the model are offered with benefits of up to Rs 70,000. The XL6 petrol variants can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Maruti S-Cross include benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakhs. The Ciaz 1.5-diesel variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh while the petrol trims receive benefits of up to Rs 70,000. The Ignis can be availed with benefits to the tune of Rs 60,000.

