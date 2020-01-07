Nissan Kicks test drive can now be booked online

- Online test drive bookings open for Nissan Kicks

- Partners with Orix to provide end-to-end support

- The service is currently available only in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

Nissan India has started accepting online bookings for a test drive at a potential customer’s doorstep. Customers can schedule their test drive online as per their convenient time and location. Currently, the service is available only in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Nissan has partnered with Orix to provide end-to-end support, from giving a test drive of the vehicle without visiting the showroom to delivering a superior sales and after sales experience.

A customer can schedule a test drive for the Nissan Kicks from the comfort of their home or office simply by logging on to the Nissan India website. The test drive can be scheduled between 9am to 7pm on of any of the seven days of the week. The customer need to share the preferred time and venue to schedule the test drive. Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said, 'Nissan is committed to offer innovative and exceptional sales and after sales services to its customers. This is yet another unique step from Nissan to make car buying more convenient by giving them the first experience of Nissan KICKS at their doorstep.”

Nissan Kicks is available in four diesel variants - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, ranging from Rs 9.89 lakhs to Rs 13.69 lakhs. The petrol version is available in two dynamic petrol variants – XL at Rs 9.55 lakhs and the XV at Rs 10.95 lakh.