  • Skoda Vision IN Concept teased in design sketches ahead of Auto Expo debut

Skoda Vision IN Concept teased in design sketches ahead of Auto Expo debut

January 08, 2020, 01:10 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2247 Views
Skoda Vision IN Concept teased in design sketches ahead of Auto Expo debut

- Design sketches preview extravagant styling details

- Will spawn a new Creta rival as a part of India 2.0 plan

Skoda will be unveiling a new concept at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Called the Vision In, the new SUV concept is the newest in the Skoda’s Vision concept series and this one is special for the Indian market. The Czech carmaker has released new exterior design sketches of the concept giving us a clear idea of what to expect.

To begin with, Skoda says that the concept study measures 4.26 metres in length. Which means the SUV which will spawn from this concept will be a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. In terms of styling, we could see a resemblance to the earlier Vision Concepts with its imposing moustache grille, wide bonnet and two-tier headlamps. The upper part of the split headlamp unit, however, looks sharp and it extends towards the grille in a familiar fashion of Audis grille design. Meanwhile, there are prominent creases seen on the bonnet as well. Beneath the headlamps are faux air-intakes with black surround. Also seen are the three-recessed bash plate finished in aluminium and a contrast black cladding on the lower bumper.

Skoda Kamiq Exterior

At the rear, the taillamp’s shape and aesthetics are akin to the one seen on Skoda’s other SUVs namely the Kodiaq and the Karoq. The similar aluminium three-recessed bash plate is present on the rear bumper as well. Interestingly, the Skoda insignia has a red illumination running across the tailgate along with a light strip just above the rear bumper. However, we expect that might be restricted to the concept and won’t make it on the production model. Being a concept, we could expect massive wheels along with contrast finished roof rails as well.

We have already seen the interior design sketches of the Vision In and you can read about it over here. The new SUV spawned from this concept will be based on the new MQB A0 IN modular platform. This platform is specifically developed for India and will also form a basis for many other cars planned for the country as a part of the India 2.0 plan.

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Kodiaq
  • Kodiaq
  • Skoda Kamiq
  • Kamiq
