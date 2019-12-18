India-bound Skoda Vision IN compact SUV interior teased ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

- Skoda has teased its compact SUV developed for India

- The model will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda has teased the interiors of their upcoming compact SUV concept in India ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The concept, measuring 4.26 metres in length, gives us a hint of a compact SUV that is being developed for the Indian market. A design sketch provides a first impression of the concept vehicle’s interior.

The sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels, featuring the symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille in the centre. The colour orange is used extensively throughout the interior, for example, on the centre armrest and door panels. The AC vents are chrome plated while the entire width of the instrument panel is equipped with ventilation louvres.

In addition to the large, free-standing central screen and virtual cockpit, a new crystalline element on the instrument panel creates an optical highlight. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel features buttons and knurl wheels, following Skoda’s new operating concept. The centre console also has a small control lever for the gear selection.

The Skoda Vision IN compact SUV is the first vehicle to be based on the new localized sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix, which will also underpin various Skoda and Volkswagen models. In developing the model, the Czech manufacturer has focused on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. As part of the India 2.0 project, Skoda Auto now manages the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands represented in the region.