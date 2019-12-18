Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Skoda Vision IN compact SUV interior teased ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

India-bound Skoda Vision IN compact SUV interior teased ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

December 18, 2019, 01:23 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2340 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Skoda Vision IN compact SUV interior teased ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

- Skoda has teased its compact SUV developed for India

- The model will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda has teased the interiors of their upcoming compact SUV concept in India ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The concept, measuring 4.26 metres in length, gives us a hint of a compact SUV that is being developed for the Indian market. A design sketch provides a first impression of the concept vehicle’s interior.

The sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels, featuring the symmetrical contours of the Skoda grille in the centre. The colour orange is used extensively throughout the interior, for example, on the centre armrest and door panels. The AC vents are chrome plated while the entire width of the instrument panel is equipped with ventilation louvres. 

In addition to the large, free-standing central screen and virtual cockpit, a new crystalline element on the instrument panel creates an optical highlight. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel features buttons and knurl wheels, following Skoda’s new operating concept. The centre console also has a small control lever for the gear selection.

The Skoda Vision IN compact SUV is the first vehicle to be based on the new localized sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix, which will also underpin various Skoda and Volkswagen models. In developing the model, the Czech manufacturer has focused on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. As part of the India 2.0 project, Skoda Auto now manages the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands represented in the region. 

  • Skoda
  • compact SUV
  • 2020 Auto Expo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

557 Likes
77133 Views

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3519 Likes
437855 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in