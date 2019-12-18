Please Tell Us Your City

  • Exclusive: Tata Tigor facelift grille design leaked ahead of launch

Exclusive: Tata Tigor facelift grille design leaked ahead of launch

December 18, 2019, 10:09 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
25237 Views
Ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo next year, the Tata Tigor facelift has been spotted once again. New spy images reveal the Tigor’s grille design for the very first time.

As seen in the spy image, the grille of the facelifted Tata Tigor features what seems to be a dart-like design, completely different from the honeycomb design on the Altroz, from which it is inspired. The surrounds of the grille though, have been carried over from the brand’s upcoming premium hatchback.

Tata Tigor Facelift Exterior

The upcoming Tata Tigor facelift is expected to come equipped with a new set of headlamps and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Inside, the model could come equipped with new upholstery and a fully digital instrument cluster as standard.

Powertrain options on the Tata Tigor facelift could be limited to a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The 1.05-litre diesel mill is expected to be axed owing to high development costs. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

