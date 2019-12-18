Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R celebrates two decades of an iconic journey

December 18, 2019, 03:59 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- Wagon R has delighted over 24 lakh families across three generations 

- Nearly 25 percent are repeat customers 

Maruti has issued a statement claiming that its Wagon R model, which was originally launched in 1999, has been trusted by more than 24 lakh families over its two decade run in India.

The car maker revealed that its Wagon R has been among India’s top 10 selling cars along this journey. This has been mainly due to the hatch’s bold design, high seating, enhanced space, and high utility. 

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the Wagon R’s incredible and successful journey of two decades. Creating a strong legacy of performance and utility, Wagon R has kept pace with the changing times, in line with the needs and aspirations of customers. With one out of four customers of the Wagon R coming back for a repurchase, it reflects the strong brand appeal. We have not witnessed such customer loyalty for any of our other models. We thank our customers for their trust towards Wagon R, to make it a huge success.”

