Skoda Rapid BS6 petrol variant India launch in April 2020

- Skoda Rapid BS6 variant could be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol unit

- Diesel motor is expected to be discontinued owing to emission norms

Skoda Auto India will launch the BS6 compliant version of the Rapid in April 2020. The details were revealed by Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India, on a social media channel. The model will be based on the current-gen Rapid while the new-gen car will launched in mid-2021.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Rapid currently include 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company is expected to discontinue the latter while the former could be replaced by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol motor. This engine is likely to be offered with a manual and DSG transmission.

Skoda will also launch the Octavia RS 245 in India next year, details of which are available here. The company has teased the interiors of their upcoming Vision IN compact SUV concept, which will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year.