December 10, 2019, 09:12 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda Octavia RS 245 interior teased ahead of launch

- Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will be powered by a 245bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Earlier this month, Skoda India confirmed that the Octavia RS 245 will be launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. Now, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place early next year, the performance oriented Octavia has been teased on the web.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Interior

The new teaser video reveals a few feature highlights of the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 such as the VRS-spec flat bottom steering wheel with contrast red stitching, dual-tone seats with contrast red stitching and VRS logo on the headrest and the VRS mode on the centre console. The previous teaser image also revealed that the model will feature a blacked-out grille with the VRS badging.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Interior

To be imported to the country via the CBU route, the new Skoda Octavia VRS, will be limited to just 200 units. Powering the model will be a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission, speeds of 0-100 kmph can be attained in just 6.6 seconds which can go all the way up to a top speed of 250 kmph.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Interior

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS 245 include LED lighting all around, RS body kit, blacked out elements such as the grille and ORVMs as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. Also on offer will be a sportier suspension setup. The model has also been updated on the Skoda India webpage.

