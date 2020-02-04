Please Tell Us Your City

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Octavia RS 245 to be launched in India tomorrow

February 04, 2020, 05:37 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1818 Views
Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Octavia RS 245 to be launched in India tomorrow

- Octavia RS 245 to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

- The model is powered by a 245bhp 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is all set to launch the Octavia RS 245 tomorrow at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The model, which will be brought to the country via the CBU route, would be limited to just 200 units.

Powering the Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

Visual highlights of the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS 245 include all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, VRS body kit and blacked out elements including the ORVMs and grille. Inside, the model will come equipped with a VRS mode, VRS-spec flat bottom steering wheel, VRS logo on the front headrests and dual tone seats with contrast stitching.

