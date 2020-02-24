Skoda India inaugurates new dealership in Kerala

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new dealership in Ernakulam, Kerala. The new showroom is unveiled in association with EVM Motors and Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The new Skoda dealership was inaugurated by Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, and is built in-line with the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD) of the Czech marque. The new state-of-the-art sales and service touch-point is a part of the brand’s 'INDIA 2.0' project, where Skoda will increase its dealership network to 200 touch-points across 150 Indian cities over the next three years.

With the inauguration of the new dealership facility in Ernakulam, Skoda aims to strengthen its position in Kerala and establish a strong foothold in southern India. Located in Choornikkara, Aluva, the dealership sprawls over 3390 sq. ft. and accommodates seven display cars.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership, Zac Hollis, said, “Skoda Auto India is fully focused to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of India. The new dealership promises to provide a world-class sales and service experience to our evolving customer base in the state of Kerala. Our focus on evolving markets like Kerala is going to play an important role in our future growth strategy under the India 2.0 Project. We are confident that our partnership with EVM Motors and Vehicles will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons an utmost peace of mind.”