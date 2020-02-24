Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda India inaugurates new dealership in Kerala

Skoda India inaugurates new dealership in Kerala

February 24, 2020, 05:12 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1640 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda India inaugurates new dealership in Kerala

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new dealership in Ernakulam, Kerala. The new showroom is unveiled in association with EVM Motors and Vehicles Pvt Ltd. 

The new Skoda dealership was inaugurated by Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India, and is built in-line with the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD) of the Czech marque. The new state-of-the-art sales and service touch-point is a part of the brand’s 'INDIA 2.0' project, where Skoda will increase its dealership network to 200 touch-points across 150 Indian cities over the next three years.

With the inauguration of the new dealership facility in Ernakulam, Skoda aims to strengthen its position in Kerala and establish a strong foothold in southern India. Located in Choornikkara, Aluva, the dealership sprawls over 3390 sq. ft. and accommodates seven display cars.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership, Zac Hollis, said, “Skoda Auto India is fully focused to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of India. The new dealership promises to provide a world-class sales and service experience to our evolving customer base in the state of Kerala. Our focus on evolving markets like Kerala is going to play an important role in our future growth strategy under the India 2.0 Project. We are confident that our partnership with EVM Motors and Vehicles will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons an utmost peace of mind.”

  • Skoda
  • Octavia RS 245
  • Skoda Octavia RS 245
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1036 Likes
156349 Views

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020

There's a new mid-size SUV from Skoda that's garne ...

34 Likes
10104 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in