Future Toyota EVs to have compact battery packs

February 04, 2020, 02:11 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Future Toyota EVs to have compact battery packs

- Toyota and Panasonic join hands to specialize in automotive prismatic batteries 

- The joint venture will be called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions 

A year after Toyota and Panasonic decided to go ahead with the establishment of a new company, both companies confirmed that the new company will specialize in automotive prismatic batteries. 

The joint venture announced by Toyota and Panasonic will develop highly competitive, cost-effective batteries that are safe and will feature excellent quality and performance (in terms of capacity, output, durability) for automobiles and various other forms of mobility.  

But what exactly is different about these prismatic batteries? From what we know, a prismatic cell quenches the demand for smaller/thinner sizes and also lowers manufacturing costs. So in theory, if these batteries can be packaged more effectively, we can stuff many more cells into a unit. 

This essentially means the battery capacity will see a huge bump which translates into better output, and answers the single most important thing that every EV user is raving for - range. Toyota and Panasonic have also added that this joint venture will supply batteries not only to Toyota, but also to the global market.

