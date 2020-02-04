Please Tell Us Your City

  Kia Carnival to be launched in India tomorrow at Auto Expo 2020

Kia Carnival to be launched in India tomorrow at Auto Expo 2020

February 04, 2020, 08:36 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
5918 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Carnival to be launched in India tomorrow at Auto Expo 2020

-This is a premium MPV from the South Korean automaker 

-2.2-litre diesel mated to an eight-speed automatic

The Kia Carnival will be launched in India tomorrow. The South Korean automaker will offer its premium MPV for India across three variants- Premium, Prestige and Limousine and across three colour options. We have already driven the Carnival and you can read about that by clicking on this link or watching our video. 

The Carnival measures in at 5.11 metres and with a wheelbase of 3.06 metres putting it well ahead of the Innova Crysta in terms of dimensions. Exterior highlights of the Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels and an integrated spoiler. 

Inside, you get a dual tone cabin, dual zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, arm rest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer and tachometer separated by a digital MID. Depending on the variant, you can have the Carnival as a seven-seat model, eight-seat model as well as a nine-seat model (Prestige variant only). 

The Carnival is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 197bhp/440Nm. This engine can only be had with an eight-speed automatic.

We expect that Kia will price the car in the range of Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs making it a unique offering in the segment. This part of the market is populated by cars like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, BMW X1, Volvo XC40 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLA

Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.56 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 29.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 30.07 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.88 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakhs onwards

