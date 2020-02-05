Auto Expo 2020 - Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched at Rs 35.99 lakhs

Skoda India has launched the Octavia RS 245 at a price of Rs 35.99 lakhs at the Auto Expo today. It comes as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and its production will be limited to just 200 units for the Indian market.

Exterior appearance-wise, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a beefed up version of the current generation version sold in India. It gets upgrades that include sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels with a striking pattern and a faux diffuser at the rear. Inside, there's an all-black cabin, Alcantara seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, contrasting red stitching and much more to complement the sporty exterior of the car.

This new Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a power-packed machine and it derives its name from its 245PS power output. This equates to 242bhp and 370Nm of torque produced by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. What’s more interesting is that this Octavia RS 245 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

Knowing the new-gen Octavia is due for the Indian market, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the perfect farewell to the current-gen Octavia.