Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2020 - Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched at Rs 35.99 lakhs

Auto Expo 2020 - Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched at Rs 35.99 lakhs

February 05, 2020, 02:28 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
23648 Views
Be the first to comment
Auto Expo 2020 - Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched at Rs 35.99 lakhs

Skoda India has launched the Octavia RS 245 at a price of Rs 35.99 lakhs at the Auto Expo today. It comes as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and its production will be limited to just 200 units for the Indian market.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Interior

Exterior appearance-wise, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a beefed up version of the current generation version sold in India. It gets upgrades that include sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, larger alloy wheels with a striking pattern and a faux diffuser at the rear. Inside, there's an all-black cabin, Alcantara seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, contrasting red stitching and much more to complement the sporty exterior of the car.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Exterior

This new Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a power-packed machine and it derives its name from its 245PS power output. This equates to 242bhp and 370Nm of torque produced by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. All this power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. What’s more interesting is that this Octavia RS 245 is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

Knowing the new-gen Octavia is due for the Indian market, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the perfect farewell to the current-gen Octavia.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Exterior
  • Skoda
  • Octavia RS 245
  • Skoda Octavia RS 245
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3627 Likes
450365 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1020 Likes
152212 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in