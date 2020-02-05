Volkswagen T-Roc, Jeep Compass rival shown at Auto Expo 2020

- Will be brought in as CBUs

Volkswagen has unveiled the T-Roc at the Auto Expo 2020 as part of its four-model SUV offensive in India. To be brought into the country as completely built units (CBUs), the SUV, rather than dethroning the Jeep Compass from its throne, will offer more choice to customers looking at SUVs in the Rs 20-28 lakhs price bracket. Volkswagen has confirmed the launch will happen within a month. Meanwhile, bookings have opened today.

The design is unmistakably Volkswagen, with many design features already seen on the company’s only SUV on sale currently in India - the Tiguan. But, the T-Roc also introduces many new design elements, including a larger hexagonal grille, LED DRLs integrated into the bumper rather than the headlight module, contrast coloured roof, more noticeable C-pillar design and hidden exhaust tips.

In terms of overall exterior dimensions, the T-Roc is slightly smaller than the compass on all aspects except for width. It is 166mm shorter in length, 67mm shorter in height and has a 40mm shorter wheelbase than the Compass, but is 13mm wider. The T-Roc is a strict five-seater at best.

As with any VW-group product, the T-Roc is filled to the gills with tech. The instrument cluster is a 10.3-inch digital screen with multiple modes of display, the centre console houses a eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The rest of the cabin exudes the typical high-quality but understated feeling that most VW cars do.

Volkswagen doesn’t expect the T-Roc to be a big hit in India; that would be the job of the India-specific compact SUV which may be called the T-Cross (confusing names, we know). Because of this strategy, the T-Roc will be imported as a CBU and will be only offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor developing 148bhp and 250Nm. This motor is paired to a quick-shifting, silky smooth, efficient if you can resist lead footing it, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.