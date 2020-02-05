Please Tell Us Your City

  • Skoda Vision IN concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020

Skoda Vision IN concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 02:38 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1154 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Vision IN concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- Skoda Vision IN concept will be launched in India in 2021

- It is the first model from the India 2.0 project

Shortly after making its world debut earlier this week, the Skoda Vision IN concept has now been showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The Vision IN concept is the first model to be based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

Outside, the Skoda Vision IN concept features LED powered headlamps and tail lights as well as an illuminated grille. Also on offer are contrast coloured skid plates, an orange paintjob and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

The interiors of the Skoda Vision IN concept feature 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, crystal elements on the dashboard, steering mounted controls on the three-spoke steering wheel and a variable second-row seating system.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

Powering the new Skoda Vision IN concept is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to produce 145bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission with Shift-By-Wire technology. 

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior
  • Auto Expo
  • Skoda
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
