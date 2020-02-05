Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020; to be launched next month

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020; to be launched next month

February 05, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
273 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020; to be launched next month

Volkswagen India has unveiled the Tiguan AllSpace at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has commenced bookings for the Tiguan AllSpace from today, and the  will be launched in India within a month. This is the extended wheelbase version of the regular Tiguan, and is 109mm longer than the current model.

With the Tiguan AllSpace, Volkswagen plans to take the fight to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and the Skoda Kodiaq, as it now gets a third row of seats. The Tiguan AllSpace is a part of Volkswagen's SUV offensive under the group's 'India 2.0' project. Compared to the Tiguan, the AllSpace gets a new grille, revised LED headlamps and a redesigned front bumper.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior

It comes loaded with features like an active info display, touchscreen infotainment, 'Vienna' leather seat upholstery, a three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include seven airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera among others.

Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit that is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV also gets Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. As far as pricing is concerned, it will be priced around Rs 35-40 lakhs (on the road).

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior
  • Volkswagen
  • Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • Tiguan AllSpace
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.35 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 34.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 31.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.89 Lakhs onwards

