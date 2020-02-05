Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Karoq debuts in India at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 03:02 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda Karoq debuts in India at Auto Expo 2020

Skoda has unveiled the Karoq as a part of its ‘India 2.0’ project. Based on the modular MQB platform from Volkswagen, the Karoq is set to rival against the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson upon launch later this year.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

To arrive in India as a CBU, the Skoda Karoq is available with two petrol motors and three diesel motors. The former includes a 115bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a 150bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine while the latter includes a 115bhp 1.6-litre turbo-diesel powertrain, 150bhp 2.0-litre powertrain and 189bhp 2.0-litre powertrain. The 2.0-litre motor producing 189bhp is offered with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit while all other engines are paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

Skoda Karoq Exterior

Exterior highlights of the Skoda Karoq include a blacked-out grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround, rectangular headlamps and high-mounted fog lights. To be positioned below the Skoda Kodiaq, the Karoq will be launched in India in mid-2020.

Skoda Karoq Exterior
  • Skoda
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
