Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra mStallion turbo-petrol BS6 engines announced at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra mStallion turbo-petrol BS6 engines announced at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 03:27 PM IST by Siddharth
2358 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra mStallion turbo-petrol BS6 engines announced at Auto Expo 2020

- Complies with Indian and international emission standards

- Will be available in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre variants

- Low end torque helps quick acceleration

- Will be launched in existing and upcoming lineup soon

Mahindra showcased a new line of BS6-compliant petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2020. The Mahindra ‘mStallion’ engine family consists of three engines - a 1.2-litre, a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre - all of which get turbochargers and direct fuel injection.

Engine

Direct fuel injection promises better efficiency and lower emissions, the engines adhere to not just BS6 but also to the tougher Euro6 ‘D’ norms.

Though turbocharged, Mahindra promises these engines will not suffer from low end lag issues. A custom engine map with a boost function will ensure acceleration is quick while care has also been taken to reduce NVH.

The mStallion petrol engines will complement the mHawk diesel engine family and will be launched soon in cars across the Mahindra portfolio.

  • BS6
  • Mahindra mStallion
  • mStallion
  • petrol engines
  • gtdi enigne
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334651 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in