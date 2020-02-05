Mahindra mStallion turbo-petrol BS6 engines announced at Auto Expo 2020

- Complies with Indian and international emission standards

- Will be available in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre variants

- Low end torque helps quick acceleration

- Will be launched in existing and upcoming lineup soon

Mahindra showcased a new line of BS6-compliant petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2020. The Mahindra ‘mStallion’ engine family consists of three engines - a 1.2-litre, a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre - all of which get turbochargers and direct fuel injection.

Direct fuel injection promises better efficiency and lower emissions, the engines adhere to not just BS6 but also to the tougher Euro6 ‘D’ norms.

Though turbocharged, Mahindra promises these engines will not suffer from low end lag issues. A custom engine map with a boost function will ensure acceleration is quick while care has also been taken to reduce NVH.

The mStallion petrol engines will complement the mHawk diesel engine family and will be launched soon in cars across the Mahindra portfolio.