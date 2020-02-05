Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan makes official debut in India at the Auto expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan makes official debut in India at the Auto expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 03:37 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
5495 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan makes official debut in India at the Auto expo 2020

-Will be offered in the standard guise and high performance A 35 4MATIC

-India launch in June 2020 for the standard car 

Mercedes-Benz India has opened its Auto Expo 2020 innings with the announcement of it bringing the A-Class sedan to India and to mark the occasion, it has unveiled the high performance A 35 4MATIC sedan at its stall. 

The A-Class sedan marks a new entry point for the German automaker into the luxury segment and will be launched for the Indian market in June of this year. We expect the car to be offered here in both petrol and diesel guise and with features like powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster and the German automaker’s latest MBUX infotainment system. 

The A35 4MATIC on the other hand will be an all-out entry-level AMG sedan thanks to its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 300bhp/400Nm. There’s a seven-speed AMG tuned DCT and this triple combination gives it a 0-100kmph time of 4.8-seconds and electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs and will be a CBU. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • A class
  • A-Class Sedan
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

421 Likes
34700 Views

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

13 Likes
1403 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Discovery SportLand Rover New Discovery Sport

Feb 2020

45L - ₹ 70L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

Mar 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Volvo XC40Volvo XC40 priceVolvo XC40 TnCVolvo XC40 Book Now

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in