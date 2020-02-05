Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan makes official debut in India at the Auto expo 2020

-Will be offered in the standard guise and high performance A 35 4MATIC

-India launch in June 2020 for the standard car

Mercedes-Benz India has opened its Auto Expo 2020 innings with the announcement of it bringing the A-Class sedan to India and to mark the occasion, it has unveiled the high performance A 35 4MATIC sedan at its stall.

The A-Class sedan marks a new entry point for the German automaker into the luxury segment and will be launched for the Indian market in June of this year. We expect the car to be offered here in both petrol and diesel guise and with features like powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster and the German automaker’s latest MBUX infotainment system.

The A35 4MATIC on the other hand will be an all-out entry-level AMG sedan thanks to its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 300bhp/400Nm. There’s a seven-speed AMG tuned DCT and this triple combination gives it a 0-100kmph time of 4.8-seconds and electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs and will be a CBU.