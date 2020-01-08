Aston Martin V12 Speedster teased

- Will have an exciting exhaust note to complement the roofless driving experience

- The V12 Speedster is the product of the 'Q by Aston Martin' personalization department

Aston Martin has just teased the new V12 Speedster. The company intends to produce a limited run of 88 which will be sold to customers across the world.

In addition to the above image, Aston has shared that the V12 Speedster is an open-cockpit two-seat roadster. It is expected to be powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 that makes around 690bhp/700Nm, and transmission duties will be carried out by an eight-speed automatic. Sources state that the company has claimed to ensure that the exhaust note will be special in order to enhance the driver's open-air experience.

Aston Martin President, Dr. Andy Palmer, said, 'The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history. The V12 Speedster has cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology.' Aston's recent alliance with Airbus with the latter's ACH130 helicopter is possibly where the company is attaining its aviation-tech.

Aston Martin will commence deliveries of the V12 Speedster in the first quarter of 2021, and we will bring you more information in the time to come.