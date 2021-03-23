New Hyundai Alcazar teased in design sketches ahead of unveiling

- The Hyundai Alcazar will make its debut later this year

- The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations

Hyundai India has released the design sketches of its seven-seat SUV, which has been christened as the Alcazar. The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations, and will receive a revised exterior styling compared to the Creta, which it is based on.

As seen in the design sketches, the new Hyundai Alcazar will feature a new posterior design, which includes redesigned LED tail lights, a chrome strip running between the length of the tail lights with the Alcazar lettering, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a contrast-coloured faux skid plate.

Inside, the design sketches of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar hint at the model coming equipped with a dual-tone dashboard and seats, adjustable head-rests for all three rows, and a dashboard design similar to that of the current-gen Creta. The former includes a large touchscreen infotainment system, a four-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument console. The six-seat variant will be offered with a unit that houses an arm-rest and dual-cup holders between the captain seats in the second row. The design sketches reveal a dual-tone theme of brown and black, although it remains unknown if it would be carried over to the production-spec model.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar might include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be offered as standard while a range of automatic transmissions could be available as options.