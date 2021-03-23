Nissan India to increase car prices from April 1

- Applicable to all cars across Nissan/Datsun's model range

- Increment in prices will vary variant-wise

- Price change will be effective from April 1, 2021

Nissan India has today announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles from April 2021. This is to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

As we know, there are frequent variations in the input costs including component and commodity prices. Then, there are different freight charges as well. Nissan India has been absorbing a huge part of these incremental costs to minimise the impact on its customers. However, a part of this will be passed down to the customers in the form of this increment in car prices.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said, 'There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers.'

The carmaker has not specified the exact percentage of the hike, as this will vary from model to model and also depending upon the variant. Updated variant-wise prices will be available at all authorised dealerships from next month. They will soon be informed and follow the new pricing then.