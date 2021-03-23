CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan India to increase car prices from April 1

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    723 Views
    Nissan India to increase car prices from April 1

    - Applicable to all cars across Nissan/Datsun's model range

    - Increment in prices will vary variant-wise

    - Price change will be effective from April 1, 2021

    Nissan India has today announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles from April 2021. This is to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

    As we know, there are frequent variations in the input costs including component and commodity prices. Then, there are different freight charges as well. Nissan India has been absorbing a huge part of these incremental costs to minimise the impact on its customers. However, a part of this will be passed down to the customers in the form of this increment in car prices.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said, 'There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers.'

    The carmaker has not specified the exact percentage of the hike, as this will vary from model to model and also depending upon the variant. Updated variant-wise prices will be available at all authorised dealerships from next month. They will soon be informed and follow the new pricing then.

    Nissan Magnite Grille
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen to deliver 150 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti India Pvt. Ltd.
     Next 
    New Hyundai Alcazar teased in design sketches ahead of unveiling

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.56 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan India to increase car prices from April 1