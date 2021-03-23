Volkswagen to deliver 150 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti India Pvt. Ltd.

- To be used exclusively for Hilti employees

- Will be in partnership with Lease Plan India Pvt. Ltd.

Volkswagen India in association with Lease Plan India Private Limited will be delivering over 150 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti India Private Limited. These vehicles will exclusively be used for Hilti India employees. The German car maker states that nearly 50 per cent of its overall business is earned from corporate clients.

In a similar fashion, Volkswagen had supplied a total of 105 units of the Polo to Hilti India Private Limited. Commenting on this association, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely delighted to extend our corporate partnership with our partner Hilti India Pvt. Ltd. with the second set of over 150 units of Polo. Volkswagen Polo has been one of the most loved hatchback in the country and through this continued association, we believe that we are catering to the growing demand of customers looking for safe and accessible mobility options.”

The Polo has been around for quite sometime now and has been updated regularly to meet the latest segment requirements. Presently, the Polo can be had only with two petrol engines. A 1.0-litre MPI engine making 75bhp and 95Nm torque while a more powerful 1.0-litre TSI is also available which generates 109bhp and 175Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.