    New Citroën C3 deliveries to commence tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    375 Views
    - Prices to be announced tomorrow 

    - Available in two variants, 10 colours, and three personalisation packs 

    Citroen India is all set to reveal the prices of the C3 tomorrow. While the C3 was unveiled a few months back, the French carmaker opened the pre-bookings for the new model on 1 July. The deliveries of the C3 will also commence tomorrow after the price announcement. 

    Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Citroen C3 will get the familiar family face with a split headlamp setup and dual chrome stripes across the bonnet. The C3 will have generous plastic cladding all around the body and will be available in 10 exterior shades and three personalisation packs

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the C3 will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The chunky steering wheel gets tilt adjustment while the instrument cluster is completely digital. Other features include a manual air conditioner, keyless entry, three USB ports, and manually-adjustable ORVMs. The Citroen C3 is available in two variants, namely, Live and Feel

    Citroen C3 Right Side View

    The Citroen C3 is a petrol-only model and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. In the naturally-aspirated guise, the motor is tuned to produce 81bhp and 115Nm of torque while in the turbo version, the same engine develops 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. Where the former is mated to a five-speed manual, the latter is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer. 

