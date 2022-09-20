New BYD Atto 3 EV SUV to be launched in India on 11 October

- 2022 BYD Atto 3 will be the second model from the brand in India

- Globally available with two battery options

After releasing numerous teasers, BYD India has officially confirmed that it will launch the Atto 3 electric SUV in the country on 11 October. The Atto 3 will be the second model for the local market after the e6 MPV.

On the outside, the 2022 BYD Atto 3 will feature a single-slat thick chrome grille, twin-pod LED projector headlamps, dual-tone bumpers, disc brakes on all four corners, charging port on the front fender, faux skid plates, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming BYD Atto 3 is likely to get features in the form of a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, an air purifier, cruise control, and a five-inch digital instrument cluster.

BYD is yet to confirm the powertrain for the new Atto 3 EV SUV. Internationally, the model is offered in two variants, including Standard and Extended Range, which get 49.92kWh and 60.48kwh battery packs respectively. While the power output of both the variants stands at 150bhp and 310Nm, the range is claimed to be 345 km for the Standard version and 420 for the Extended Range version.

