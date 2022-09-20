Honda Cars India announces 10-day service camp

- To be held from 21 September to 30 September, 2022

- Available across all authorised dealerships in 231 cities

Honda Cars India has announced an annual nationwide service camp for all its patrons. To be held from 21 September to 30 September, 2022 across all authorised dealerships in the country, the campaign will offer a host of value-added services.

Under the service camp initiative, customers can opt for attractive offers on the exterior and interior enhancements and anti-rust treatment. Additionally, the vehicle will also get a battery check-up, electrical system inspection, and suspension inspection. Customers can also avail of a fixed-price periodic maintenance service for their vehicles.

Last month, the carmaker hiked the prices of the Honda City range, WR-V, and Amaze by up to Rs 39,100. While the Honda City hybrid got the highest price increase, the hike on the other models was limited to under Rs 11,000.

Talking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda Cars India is committed to offer the best of Honda services to all its customers. The nationwide mega service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customers to make the most of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda Car.”