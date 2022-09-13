CarWale
    Over 450 BYD e6 eMPVs delivered across India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    726 Views
    Over 450 BYD e6 eMPVs delivered across India

    - Locally assembled at carmaker’s Chennai plant

    - BYD Atto 3 to be launched in India soon

    BYD India has announced that the company has sold over 450 units of the e6 electric MPVs in the country. The e6 that was earlier offered only for the fleet operators is now available for individual buyers at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in two variants, namely GL and GLX. 

    BYD e6 Engine Shot

    The e6 eMPV comes with a 71.7kWh battery pack which powers the electric motors to produce 94bhp and 180Nm of torque. It has a claimed city and highway combined travel range of 415km and the battery can be charged using Type 2 AC 6.6kW or CCS2 DC 60kW chargers that have a respective charging time of 12 hours and 1.5 hours, each. 

    BYD e6 Front View

    Meanwhile, BYD India will soon launch its second electric SUV in the country. It is expected to be the Atto 3 EV that is currently on sale in other international markets. The international-spec BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack that puts out 200bhp and 310Nm of torque and is most likely to be positioned under the e6. 

    Currently, BYD retails its e6 model in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Kochi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata. 

    BYD e6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Shrirang Joshi, National Sales Head, Electric Passenger Vehicles Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to witness the performance of our premium eMPV in the country and to see our customers enjoy e-mobility across the nation. We are excited to see the tremendous response across India for the all-new e6. BYD India will continue to play a pivotal role in EV adoption across India.”

    BYD e6
    BYD e6
    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120653 Views
    793 Likes

    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    ₹ 29.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thAUG
    All BYD-Cars

