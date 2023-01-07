CarWale

    BYD India inaugurates its second showroom in Bengaluru

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD India inaugurates its second showroom in Bengaluru

    - BYD to have a network of 53 showrooms by the end of the year

    - The company will be participating in the Auto Expo 2023 next week

    BYD has inaugurated its second passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The showroom, run and managed by PPS Motors, is located in the Mahadevpura region. The brand currently retails two models in the country, namely the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.

    Spread across an area of 4,300 square feet, the new BYD showroom features service bays, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor. The new showroom opening is a part of the brand’s plans to have a network of 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

    Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our second passenger car dealership in Bengaluru with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Bengaluru market. We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation. With the Bengaluru electricity supply company also gearing up for more EV charging points on the Bengaluru-Pune national highway stretch benefitting many EV users, we are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”

