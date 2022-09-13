CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki sells 1,34,166 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    Maruti Suzuki sells 1,34,166 passenger vehicles in August 2022

    - 21,481 units exported in August 2022 

    - New Alto K10 launched at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has listed its August 2022 sales report in a recent regulatory filing, wherein the car manufacturer retailed 1,65,173 units. This included domestic sales of 1,37,537 units and OEM sales of 6,155 units. Overall, when compared to the sales done in July 2022, Maruti Suzuki recorded a marginal decline of 5.5 per cent in domestic sales.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    In the segment-wise breakup, the automaker retailed 93,719 units of mini and compact cars and 38,931 units under the utility and van vehicles category. The company also sold 1,516 units of the Ciaz mid-size sedan. In total, 1,34,166 units of passenger vehicles were sold in the previous month. The carmaker also recorded exports of 21,481 vehicles in August 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Grille

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Alto K10 last month at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level hatchback is available in Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus variants and is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

