    New Audi Q2 teased; India launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    677 Views
    New Audi Q2 teased; India launch likely soon

    - Audi Q2 is positioned below the Q3 in the company’s line-up

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 188bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Audi India has teased the Q2 SUV ahead of its launch in the country that is likely to take place in the coming weeks. A teaser video shared by the brand reveals a few details of the model, revealing that the pre-facelift Q2 will be launched in India soon.

    Audi Q2 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Positioned below the Q3 in Audi’s range of products, the Q2 is based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc. Dimension wise, the model measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, and 1,508mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm.

    Audi Q2 left rear three quarter

    Design highlights of the new Audi Q2 include a large, single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, black body cladding on either side, blacked-out B-pillar, contrast coloured C-pillar, front door-mounted ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and dual-tip exhausts. Inside, the upcoming Audi Q2 is expected to come equipped with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, Audi’s signature MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

    Audi Q2 Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Audi Q2 could be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the 40TFSI guise. This motor is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s signature Quattro system. The Q2 is likely to be brought to India via the CBU route.

