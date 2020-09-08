New Audi Q2 teased; India launch likely soon

- Audi Q2 is positioned below the Q3 in the company’s line-up

- The model is expected to be powered by a 188bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

Audi India has teased the Q2 SUV ahead of its launch in the country that is likely to take place in the coming weeks. A teaser video shared by the brand reveals a few details of the model, revealing that the pre-facelift Q2 will be launched in India soon.

Positioned below the Q3 in Audi’s range of products, the Q2 is based on the MQB platform that also underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc. Dimension wise, the model measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width, and 1,508mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,601mm.

Design highlights of the new Audi Q2 include a large, single-frame grille, LED headlamps, silver skid plates, black body cladding on either side, blacked-out B-pillar, contrast coloured C-pillar, front door-mounted ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and dual-tip exhausts. Inside, the upcoming Audi Q2 is expected to come equipped with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, Audi’s signature MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the Audi Q2 could be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the 40TFSI guise. This motor is capable of producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s signature Quattro system. The Q2 is likely to be brought to India via the CBU route.