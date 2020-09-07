2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 interior accessories

Honda Car India launched the 2020 WR-V in India and is offering various accessories for the car. We showed you the top five exterior accessories and now, here are the top four ones for its interior.

1. Seat covers

Amongst the myriad personalisation options, the WR-V's seats can be adorned in premium and exquisite range of seat covers. These are available as fabric, PU leather, and premium PU leather.

2. Steering wheel cover

Amongst the wide assortment of cabin accessories, the carmaker is offering a leather steering wheel cover as well.

3. Variety of floor mats

Customers can also choose from a range of floor mats including transparent and black serging. However, we found the black bucket mats to be very interesting. These are tastefully designed, complement the black interior of the new WR-V and look practical too.

4. Step illumination

Furthermore, owners can bring in another interesting change to the new door sills, designed with the car's name embossed on it. These LED ones look more appealing and add some flair to the cabin.