CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 interior accessories

    2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 interior accessories

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    336 Views
    2020 Honda WR-V - Top 4 interior accessories

    Honda Car India launched the 2020 WR-V in India and is offering various accessories for the car. We showed you the top five exterior accessories and now, here are the top four ones for its interior.

    1. Seat covers

    Amongst the myriad personalisation options, the WR-V's seats can be adorned in premium and exquisite range of seat covers. These are available as fabric, PU leather, and premium PU leather.

    2. Steering wheel cover

    Amongst the wide assortment of cabin accessories, the carmaker is offering a leather steering wheel cover as well.

    Honda WR-V Front Row Seats

    3. Variety of floor mats

    Customers can also choose from a range of floor mats including transparent and black serging. However, we found the black bucket mats to be very interesting. These are tastefully designed, complement the black interior of the new WR-V and look practical too.

    4. Step illumination

    Furthermore, owners can bring in another interesting change to the new door sills, designed with the car's name embossed on it. These LED ones look more appealing and add some flair to the cabin.

    Honda WR-V Front Backlit Door Sill Strips
    • Honda
    • WR-V
    • Honda WR-V
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda WR-V Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 18th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars