New Audi Q2 launched in India; prices start at Rs 34.99 lakh

- The new Audi Q2 is powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

- The model is offered in five trims across two body-lines

Audi India has launched the Q2 SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered only with a 2.0-litre petrol engine across five trims and two body-lines, details of which are available here. Customers can opt for a panoramic sunroof at an additional cost of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Under the hood of the new Audi Q2 is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine capable of producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.5 seconds.

Brought into the country via the CBU route, the 2020 Audi Q2 is based on the MQB platform. Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs2 lakh. Dimension wise, the Q2 measures 4,318mm in length, 1,805mm in width, and 1,548mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,593mm.

Feature-wise, the Audi Q2 comes equipped with LED headlamps, single-frame grille, silver skid plates, door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillar, contrast coloured C-pillar, dual-tip exhausts, LED tail lights, and alloy wheels. Inside, the model receives a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and the MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Audi Q2 (ex-showroom):

Audi Q2 Standard: Rs 34.99 lakh

Audi Q2 Premium: Rs 40.89 lakh

Audi Q2 Premium Plus I: Rs 44.64 lakh

Audi Q2 Premium Plus II: Rs 45.14 lakh

Audi Q2 Technology: Rs 48.89 lakh