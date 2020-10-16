CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV prices hiked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Nexon EV prices hiked by Rs 26,000

    - The price of the base XM variant remains unchanged

    Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of the Nexon EV by Rs 26,000. The model, which is offered in three trims that include XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux, was launched earlier this year in January. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here.

    While the prices of the Tata Nexon EV XM variant remain unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants of the model now cost Rs 15.25 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. The model recently surpassed the 1,000 units production milestone, details of which are available here.

    Propelling the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh battery that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. Claimed to make the 0-100kmph sprint in 9.9 seconds, the model returns an ARAI-certified range of 312 kilometres in a single charge.

    Feature highlights of the Tata Nexon EV include dual-pod headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, push-button start, and a wearable key.

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.02 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.10 Lakh
