    Tata Nexon EV achieves 1,000 units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon EV achieves 1,000 units production milestone

    - The Tata Nexon EV earned a 62% market share in Q1 FY21

    - The model is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh

    Tata Motors announced a significant milestone in the Electric Vehicle (EV) domain by rolling out the 1,000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. This landmark milestone has been achieved about eight months after the commercial launch of the vehicle. The Nexon EV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). 

    The Tata Nexon EV helped the company post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1 FY21. In the EV range, Tata Motors currently retails the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The company recently launched a subscription model for the Nexon EV, details of which are available here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1,000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of COVID-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions to meet global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to making them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers.” 

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.93 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.32 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.76 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.91 Lakh
