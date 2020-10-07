Audi Q2 variant details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

- Audi Q2 to be offered in five variants

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine

Audi India has already opened bookings for the Q2 SUV ahead of its launch that is expected to take place later this month. Now, an image shared on the web reveals the specifications, details, and variant-wise features of the upcoming model.

The new Audi Q2 will be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine producing 187bhp between 4,200-6,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,500-4,100rpm. Power will be sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model will be offered in five variants that include Standard (with optional sunroof), Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology.

The standard variant of the Audi Q2 will feature 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, fabric seat upholstery, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, coloured MID, multi-function steering wheel, interior light package, rear parking system, LED tail lights, as well as electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. A sunroof will be offered as an optional feature.

The Premium variant of the Audi Q2 will come equipped with parking aid plus, navigation plus with MMI touchscreen system, eight speakers, a virtual cockpit, a reverse parking camera, and a smartphone interface. The Premium Plus 1 variant of the model will receive Sports seats, Audi drive select, Audi phone box, Audi Sound system, comfort key, cruise control, and leather-leatherette upholstery.

The Premium Plus 2 variant of the upcoming Audi Q2 will get features such as an S-Line exterior package, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, extended black styling package, leatherette interior elements, flat-bottom steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The Technology variant of the model will feature Sports seats, Audi drive select, Audi phone box, S-Line exterior package, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, extended black styling package, leatherette interior elements, flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, Audi sound system, comfort key, cruise control, and leather-leatherette upholstery.

Image Source