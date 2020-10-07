Tata Harrier XT Dark Edition and XT+ Dark Edition launched; prices start at Rs 16.50 lakh

- Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets two new variants

- The Harrier XT+ variant is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof

Tata Motors has silently introduced two new variants of the Harrier in the Dark Edition version. The Harrier Dark Edition, which was previously offered only in the XZ and XZ+ variants, is now being offered in the XT and XT+ variants, priced at Rs 16.50 lakh and Rs 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

The Tata Harrier XT Dark Edition and XT+ Dark Edition variants command a premium of Rs 10,000 over their respective standard variants. As the name suggests, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets a blacked-out treatment across the interior and exterior. On the outside, the model is finished in a shade of Atlas Black, while the skid plates and alloy wheels are finished in the same colour as well. Inside, the model features a black dashboard, black seats, and silver coloured trims replacing the faux wood finish.

Feature highlights of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition in the XT and XT+ variants include a panoramic sunroof, halogen projector headlamps, LED tail lights, alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a push-button start. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

There are no changes to the engine specifications as the Tata Harrier XT Dark Edition and XT+ Dark Edition are powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel motor that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options on the variants are limited to a six-speed manual unit.