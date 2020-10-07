Skoda Auto introduces ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme in India

- Vehicles undergo 160 plus checkpoints

- Skoda vehicles under the program attract 24 months/ 1.5 lakh kms warranty (whichever earlier)

- Non-Skoda vehicles under the program attract 12 months/ 15,000kms warranty

Skoda Auto India has introduced the ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme wherein customers can opt for used vehicles which are backed by the manufacturer's warranty for a timeframe of 24 months or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier). All the cars undergo 160 plus points of inspection and damaged components are restored with genuine parts and accessories.

As for used cars other than the Skoda badge, will be offered with a warranty timeframe of up to 12 months or 15,000 kilometres. Interestingly, customers can also trade in their old car (that may or may not be a Skoda vehicle), and be rewarded with attractive exchange bonuses for the purchase of a new Skoda range of executive sedans, SUVs, and the RS.

The Skoda Auto ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme has commenced operations across nine locations – Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa. Subsequently, Skoda Auto will introduce the programme across the country in a phased manner in the next 12 months, as part of ‘India 2.0’ project.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said, “The used car business, in India, has registered multi fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for Skoda Auto products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With 'Certified Pre-Owned', we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in Skoda Auto’s growth story in India.”