CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to be launched in India by June 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    124 Views
    New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to be launched in India by June 2021

    - Mahindra will launch the updated Bolero in Q2 FY2022

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 75bhp BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine

    Mahindra has been discreetly working on the 2021 Bolero, and recent spy images, details of which can be read here, reveal what the model holds in store in terms of updates. Now, we can confirm that the new Bolero will be launched in the country by June 2021.

    Powertrain options on the 2021 Mahindra Bolero will be limited to a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard.

    The spy shots of the new Mahindra Bolero hint that the model now gets a dual-tone paint theme along with a red body colour and a silver-colour treatment on the front bumper and grille. The model receives another update in the form of the slightly revised headlamps, and as the model is likely to be a lower variant, it misses out on a few goodies such as the fog lights and body-coloured ORVMs.

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 8.42 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra to set up Advanced Design Centre in UK

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.78 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.37 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to be launched in India by June 2021