New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to be launched in India by June 2021

- Mahindra will launch the updated Bolero in Q2 FY2022

- The model is expected to be powered by a 75bhp BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has been discreetly working on the 2021 Bolero, and recent spy images, details of which can be read here, reveal what the model holds in store in terms of updates. Now, we can confirm that the new Bolero will be launched in the country by June 2021.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Mahindra Bolero will be limited to a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard.

The spy shots of the new Mahindra Bolero hint that the model now gets a dual-tone paint theme along with a red body colour and a silver-colour treatment on the front bumper and grille. The model receives another update in the form of the slightly revised headlamps, and as the model is likely to be a lower variant, it misses out on a few goodies such as the fog lights and body-coloured ORVMs.