CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India announces shutdown of manufacturing plant from 7 to 18 May

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,754 Views
    Honda Cars India announces shutdown of manufacturing plant from 7 to 18 May

    - Operations to resume from 19 May, 2021

    - Will result in a drop in production numbers in the month

    Honda Cars India has announced that it will shut down its manufacturing facility at Tapukara, Rajasthan to undertake maintenance work for 12 days starting from 7 May to 18 May, 2021. This will further help to curtail the spread of Covid-19. 

    The maintenance closure that was earlier fixed from the mid of May has now been preponed by a week. In December 2020, Honda shifted its production base from Greater Noida to Rajasthan, details of which can be read here. The Tapukara factory has an installed annual production capacity of 1.8lakh units. 

    The carmaker has further stated that associates involved in running essential services that require physical presence will be visiting the premises with utmost precautions. A few days back, OEMs like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and MG Motor India also announced their annual maintenance plant shutdown owing to the second wave of Covid-19. 

    As per a PTI report, a Honda Cars India spokesperson said, “In view of the current severe situation from the second wave of COVID-19, the company has informed its associates and suppliers that the company is making calendar adjustments along with its maintenance block closure at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The manufacturing operations will resume from May 19. The maintenance block closure was originally scheduled from mid of May 2021.”

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - What to expect
     Next 
    New 2021 Mahindra Bolero to be launched in India by June 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.40 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India announces shutdown of manufacturing plant from 7 to 18 May