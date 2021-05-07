Honda Cars India announces shutdown of manufacturing plant from 7 to 18 May

- Operations to resume from 19 May, 2021

- Will result in a drop in production numbers in the month

Honda Cars India has announced that it will shut down its manufacturing facility at Tapukara, Rajasthan to undertake maintenance work for 12 days starting from 7 May to 18 May, 2021. This will further help to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The maintenance closure that was earlier fixed from the mid of May has now been preponed by a week. In December 2020, Honda shifted its production base from Greater Noida to Rajasthan, details of which can be read here. The Tapukara factory has an installed annual production capacity of 1.8lakh units.

The carmaker has further stated that associates involved in running essential services that require physical presence will be visiting the premises with utmost precautions. A few days back, OEMs like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and MG Motor India also announced their annual maintenance plant shutdown owing to the second wave of Covid-19.

As per a PTI report, a Honda Cars India spokesperson said, “In view of the current severe situation from the second wave of COVID-19, the company has informed its associates and suppliers that the company is making calendar adjustments along with its maintenance block closure at its manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The manufacturing operations will resume from May 19. The maintenance block closure was originally scheduled from mid of May 2021.”