    Mahindra to set up Advanced Design Centre in UK

    Jay Shah

    - To start operations from 1 July, 2021

    - Will be based in West Midlands, UK

    Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of a new design centre in the UK. To be named as ‘Mahindra Advanced Design Europe’ (M.A.D.E), the facility will conduct its operations from West Midlands in the UK.

    M.A.D.E will work in tandem with Mahindra Design Studio, Mumbai and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy under the umbrella of Mahindra Global Design Network. The new ‘Centre of Excellence’ scheduled to be operational from 1 July, 2021 will draw talents from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe to further contribute and enhance the skills, experience, and expertise of the brand’s design network in developing distinct product designs and advanced technologies. 

    Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space.”

