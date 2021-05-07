CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander to be launched in India on 10 May, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,260 Views
    Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander to be launched in India on 10 May, 2021

    - The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - The model has already begun arriving at local dealerships

    Isuzu Motors India has officially confirmed that the D-Max Hi-Lander will be launched in the country on 10 May, 2021. The company revealed the update via a teaser image that was shared on the brand's social media channels.

    Powering the new Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant will be a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the outgoing 2.5-litre diesel mill. This motor will produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be the only offering in terms of transmission options.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander had already begun arriving at local dealerships last month, details of which are available here. The base version in the D-Max range, the Hi-Lander features revised exteriors with features such as halogen headlamps, steel wheels with wheel covers, and black ORVMs. Compared to the D-Max V-Cross, the Hi-Lander misses out on alloy wheels, roof rails, fog lights, as well as chrome inserts for the ORVMs and door handles.

    Inside, the upcoming Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will come equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, black dashboard, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials. Compared to the new D-Max V-Cross, the model will not receive a touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and steering mounted controls.

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Image
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6
    ₹ 18.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra to set up Advanced Design Centre in UK
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue outsells Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in April 2021

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander to be launched in India on 10 May, 2021