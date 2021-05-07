Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander to be launched in India on 10 May, 2021

- The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine

- The model has already begun arriving at local dealerships

Isuzu Motors India has officially confirmed that the D-Max Hi-Lander will be launched in the country on 10 May, 2021. The company revealed the update via a teaser image that was shared on the brand's social media channels.

Powering the new Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander variant will be a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the outgoing 2.5-litre diesel mill. This motor will produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be the only offering in terms of transmission options.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander had already begun arriving at local dealerships last month, details of which are available here. The base version in the D-Max range, the Hi-Lander features revised exteriors with features such as halogen headlamps, steel wheels with wheel covers, and black ORVMs. Compared to the D-Max V-Cross, the Hi-Lander misses out on alloy wheels, roof rails, fog lights, as well as chrome inserts for the ORVMs and door handles.

Inside, the upcoming Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will come equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, black dashboard, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials. Compared to the new D-Max V-Cross, the model will not receive a touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and steering mounted controls.